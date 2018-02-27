Armenian Premier, Iranian Minister of Energy discuss issues of development of economic relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 27 the delegation led by Minister of Energy of Iran, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission Reza Ardakanian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the PM highly assesses the present level of political relations between Armenia and Iran and emphasized that there are good preconditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different spheres. Particularly, in the context of deepening economic partnership he highlighted the effective works of the Intergovernmental Commission, the regular session of which took place in Yerevan on February 27.

Reza Ardakanian conveyed the warm greetings of Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and expressed conviction that the Yerevan session will give new impetus to the strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation. Reza Ardakanian presented to the Armenian Premier the issues discussed during the session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission. The Minister particularly informed that the document on cooperation in the customs sphere has been finalized and is submitted for signing. The works of Iran-Armenia 400 kW third power transmission line are also successfully underway and it’s expected to be put into operation at the end of 2019. Reza Ardakanian highlighted the deepening of the cooperation between Aras and Meghri free economic zones, stressing that Iranian investors are interested in this issue.

PM Karen Karapetyan highlighted the implementation of projects aimed at increasing trade turnover volumes. “The current level of trade turnover is not satisfactory. We are interested in bringing to life major projects and are ready to take relevant measures, including organizing an open-day for Iranian businessmen to answer all their questions”, Karapetyan said, adding that it’s necessary to develop the economic relations to match the political relations.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan