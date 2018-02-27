Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenia’s Tavush province: no casualties reported – defense ministry spox
16:40, 27 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards the Armenian positions and villages of Tavush province in the evening of February 26, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.
“At the moment the situation is calm, no serious damage, wounded and casualties were reported. Firearms were mainly used”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
