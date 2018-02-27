Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenia’s Tavush province: no casualties reported – defense ministry spox


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards the Armenian positions and villages of Tavush province in the evening of February 26, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.

“At the moment the situation is calm, no serious damage, wounded and casualties were reported. Firearms were mainly used”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

