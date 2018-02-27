Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives Lithuanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, head of Armenia-Lithuania friendship group, on February 27 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Vice Speaker positively assessed the development level of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations, highlighting the Ambassador’s personal efforts on expanding the inter-state and inter-parliamentary ties.

Eduard Sharmazanov congratulated the Lithuanian people on the 100th anniversary of restoration of independence. He noted with gratitude that Lithuania is the first country that recognized Armenia’s independence and now is the only one from the Baltic countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The Vice Speaker also touched upon the condemnation of genocides and refusal of denialism. He said the Armenian Parliament initiated exhibitions titled “Parliamentarians against genocide” in several countries. It was stated that a similar exhibition against the Turkish denialism will be held in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia on April 30. The meeting also touched upon the opportunity to organize a similar exhibition in Lithuania.

Issues relating to the development of the Armenia-EU relations were discussed. Eduard Sharmazanov said Lithuania, as an EU member state, can be a reliable bridge in the Armenia-EU relations. As for the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, he highlighted the ratification of the agreement by the Lithuanian parliament as soon as possible.

The Lithuanian Ambassador attached importance to the signing of this new agreement which creates broad opportunities for development of different spheres.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan