Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry highly appreciates decision of the parliament of Netherlands regarding Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh highly appreciates the decision of the parliament of the Netherlands regarding the Armenian Genocide.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, the statement runs as follows, “We highly appreciate the decision of the Parliament of the Netherlands, by which the country's legislative body confirms its position on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

This step is another voice in support of the international community's efforts to fight against impunity and to prevent such crimes in the future”.

The parliament of the Netherlands adopted on February 22 two resolutions on the Armenian Genocide authored by MP Joel Voordewind from Christian Union party with the absolute majority of the votes.

“Almost all the factions voted in favor of the resolutions. Only one small faction voted against, the tree members of which are Turks”, President of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that 142 MPs voted in favor.

The first resolution reaffirms the decision of the Netherlands in 2004 to recognize the Armenian Genocide, while by the second resolution the foreign minister of the Netherlands will be obliged to visit Armenia and pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex each 5th year.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan