Armenian Police discovers large amount of weapons and ammunitions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Kotayk department of the Police of Armenia received information that there is large amount of illegal weapons and ammunitions in one of the houses of Aruch village. The house of searched on February 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police, different types of grenades, over 800 bullets, gunpowder in bottles, self-made remote control rockets, a gun, a machine gun and other weapons and parts of weapons were discovered were hidden in the house.

The discovered items have been confiscated.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan