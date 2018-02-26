ECHR president praises Armenian Ombudsman’s innovations and cooperation with Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Guido Raimondi has praised the Armenian Ombudsman’s activities in a formal letter to Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

The ECHR president particularly highlighted the Armenian Ombudsman’s practice of presenting special opinions (amicus curiae) to the Constitutional Court under suits and designing draft normative legal acts, stressing that it is completely stemming from the priorities of the Council of Europe, which is the subsidiary principle directed at more compliance with the European Convention of Human Rights.

The Ombudsman’s Office said that the ECHR president also emphasized that the Armenian Ombudsman’s reports are acknowledged to be an important source which are being cited while delivering judgments relating to Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan