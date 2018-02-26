While building Armenia-Diaspora ties we should look into future, youth and 21st century – presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia, sets the principle of Armenians’ becoming a world nation on the basis of strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora ties, reports Armenpress.

In an interview to the Public TV, asked with which model the Armenia-Diaspora relations should develop, the presidential candidate said: “It is the model by which we, as Armenians, are going to live in this world. This model is an open, rather than a closed model for me. I want to imagine that all Armenians should live in a situation where there is a small state, but a world nation. We all, as Armenians, regardless of our place of residence, should fulfill our civil duty to the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh based on this principle”.

The next important precondition for the presidential candidate for strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora ties is not to put a difference between the Armenians and Diaspora-Armenians, as well as the contribution of the Diaspora-Armenians in developing the homeland. He also highlighted the need to look into the future and use the “tools” of the 21st century.

“While building the Armenia-Diaspora relations we should look into the future, the youth and the 21st century. The tools we have used previously for strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora ties, today should be different as it is the 21st century”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that the key on strengthening the ties between the homeland and the Diaspora is in the hands of youth with free thinking.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan