People’s incomes increase by 8%, expenditures by 2.6% on average in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The average monthly nominal monetary incomes of people increased by 8% per capita in 2016 compared to 2015, according to the Food Safety and Poverty report released by the National Statistical Service of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

There was an increase in monetary incomes from self-employment – 15.1%, sales of agricultural products and agricultural animals – 10.5%, and hired work – 9.1%. The monetary incomes also increased from transfers (5%), pensions (3.1%) and other incomes (0.5%). An increase in monetary incomes was also registered from ownership (6.1%).

The overall nominal monetary incomes of the urban population increased by 7.1%. As for the nominal monetary household incomes per capita in rural communities, an increase of 8.4% was recorded.

In addition to the increase in incomes, the average nominal consumer expenditures by household per capita increased by 2.6%. The share of public food (65.9%), non-food products (8.1%), services (4.8%), alcoholic drinks (3%) and non-purchased food products (2.4%) increased in the expenditures. At the same time decline in expenditures on purchasing tobacco (4.4%) and non-purchased food products (4.2%) was recorded.

According to the analysis of the National Statistical Service, the polarization, in line with the increase of monetary incomes, increased, rather than decreased.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan