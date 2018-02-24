Turkish response on Armenian Genocide resolutions was expected, says Netherlands FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Netherlands Sigrid Kaag says they expected a similar response from Turkey regarding the adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolutions by the House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) of Netherlands, De Telegraaf newspaper reported.

“Such a response from the Turkish side was expected,” the minister said, refusing to give further comments, stating that answering to responds isn’t a good idea.

After the Dutch House of Representatives passed the resolutions, Turkey was quick to critisize the move, and summoned the Netherlands envoy in Ankara to condemn the adoption.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan