Armenia presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian to meet with Catholicos Aram I in Lebanon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the Republican Party’s candidate for president in the upcoming elections in Armenia, has arrived in Lebanon on February 24, Vardapet Bedros Manouelian, head of the information department of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia said.

Manouelian said the presidential candidate has arrived in Lebanon to meet with Catholicos Aram I.

“In a few hours he will visit the national and spiritual center of Diaspora Armenians – the Antelias Cathedral,” he said.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the ruling coalition, HHK and ARF, lawmakers officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan