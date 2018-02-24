William Saroyan house-museum project introduced to Fresno mayor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Fresno, California Lee Brand has expressed willingness to support the Saroyan House project.

Project coordinator Avag Simonyan, Storaket Architectural Studio co-founder Meruzhan Minasyan and Saroyan House Board of Trustees honorary member Barlow Ter-Mugrdechian had a meeting on February 23 with the Mayor.

Renaissance cultural and intellectual foundation told ARMENPRESS the Mayor was briefed on future programs and concept of the museum with all innovative and interactive solutions.

After its opening, the William Saroyan museum will become one of Fresno’s cultural and educational centers.

During the meeting it was emphasized that Saroyan is globally famous, and acknowledging the writer is not only the achievement of the Armenian Diaspora but of the entire American society.

The museum will be inaugurated on August 31, 2018 – 110th anniversary of birth of William Saroyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan