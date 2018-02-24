Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian visits Mekhitarist Congregation of Vienna

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for president in the upcoming elections of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Mekhitarist Congregation of Vienna on February 21.

Abbots Vahan Hovagimian and Narek Dadurian presented the 400 year old history of the Congregation, the thousands of artifacts kept in the museum and library, ancient books as well as cooperation with the Imperial Palace during the over 200 year old activities of one of Europe’s oldest printing homes to Mr. Sarkissian.

H.E. Armen Sarkissian signed the guest book after touring the Congregation.

During the tour, the presidential candidate also met with Papal Legate for the Mekhitarist Congregation Archbishop Levon Zekiyan, who was at the Congregation at the time.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the HHK officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan