More than 3000 rounds fired, 60mm mortar shelling – weekly data on Azeri ceasefire breach in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azeri military made more than 300 ceasefire violations in one week at the Artsakh line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh released a statement on the situation at the line of contact in the period from February 18 to February 24.

According to the statement, the Azeri military fired more than 3000 rounds at Artsakhi outposts in the past week.

Azerbaijani forces also used 60mm mortar fire (1) to shell Artsakhi positions in the eastern section of the line of contact.

“The Defense Army units are in control of the tactical-strategic situation and confidently continue their service,” the Artsakh military said in the statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan