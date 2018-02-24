Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 February

Former culture minister appointed as presidential advisor


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Former minister of culture Hasmik Poghosyan has been appointed as advisor to the President of Armenia.

President Serzh Sargsyan signed the order on appointing the former minister, who was in office from 2006 to 2016, on February 24, the president’s office said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




