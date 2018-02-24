Kabul suicide attack kills 3

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan has reached 3, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier reports said 1 has been killed and 6 others were wounded in the attack.

The suicide bomber attacked the district in the Afghan capital which houses the NATO command center and the US Embassy.

Earlier the UN reported that nearly 3500 civilians have been killed in 2017 in Afghanistan, with over 7000 wounded.

