Indian surgeons successfully remove biggest brain tumor ever

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Surgeons in Mumbai, India have successfully removed a 1,8kg brain tumor from a 31 year old patient, The Hindu reported.

The surgery lasted 6 hours.

Neurosurgeon Tirumurti Nadkarin says the tumor might as well be the biggest tumor in the world as it was literally bigger than the head of the patient.

Santal Pal, the 31 year old patient, was diagnosed with the tumor three years earlier, but surgeons didn’t risk to intervene.

