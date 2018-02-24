President Sargsyan holds meeting with Georgian Interior Minister in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on February 24 with Georgia’s minister of internal affairs Giorgi Gakharia, who also serves as the country’s Vice Prime Minister.

During the meeting the Armenian president congratulated Mr. Gakharia on being appointed to office in November of last year and mentioned that he warmly recalls an earlier meeting with Mr. Gakharia in Yerevan in the summer of 2017, when the latter was serving as Georgia’s minister of economic and sustainable development and when the discussion topic was Armenian-Georgian trade relations.

The president was also happy to recall his official visit to Georgia in the end of last year and the meetings with the country’s leadership and the Catholicos-Patriarch Of All Georgia. In this context President Sargsyan attached importance to frequent mutual visits in terms of strengthening bilateral relations and expressed hope that minister Gakharia’s visit will boost cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Armenia and Georgia. The sides also attached importance to the partnership in this sector and ensuring security and stability in both countries also in terms of having progress and achievements in economic, humanitarian and other areas.

The Georgian minister briefed President Sargsyan on the cooperation agreements which were reached at en earlier meeting with Armenia’s Police Chief. According to minister Gakharia, the agreements also include border regions, where unique challenges also exist.

Mr. Gakharia said those challenges will be easier to confront together.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan