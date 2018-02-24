Armenian chess GM T. Petrosyan leads Aeroflot Open Int’l Tournament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosyan continues leading at the Aeroflot Open international tournament.

Petrosyan shared the score with his opponent, the other leader of the tournament Viktor Bologan in the 4th round. Petrosyan and Bologan now have 3,5 points each.

Gabriel Sargsyan also won in the round.

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament kicked off in Moscow, Russia on February 19.

