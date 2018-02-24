Norway leads PyeongChang 2018 medal count 1 day ahead of closing ceremony

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Just one day ahead of the closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games, Norway and Germany have equal amounts of gold medals at PyeongChang 2018.

Norway, however, is leading the medal count with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals, followed by Germany, again 13 gold, but 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Canada still remains third in the medal count with 11 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The top ten in the medal standings include the US, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Austria and South Korea.

The closing ceremony of PyeongChang 2018 will take place February 25.

