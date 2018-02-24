Armenia wins bronze at European Youth Shooting Championship

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia’s Hovhannes Margaryan has won bronze in the European Youth Shooting Championship.

Margaryan had earlier qualified for the final round with a result of 559 points at the 10m, moving target 30+30 shot event. The Armenian marksman was defeated 6:0 by Ukraine’s Denis Babliuk in the semi-finals, but won bronze after defeated Ukraine’s Maxim Babushok 6:1 in the final.

Armenia’s Hrachik Babayan finished 26th in the 10m Air Rifle 60 shot event with 623,5 points.

Norayr Arakelyan and Elmira Karapetyan scored 762 points and finished 14th in the 10m Air Handgun team event.

14 athletes from Armenia are competing in the championship in Gyor, Hungary.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan