FMs of Armenia and Madagascar discuss ways to deepen relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Foreign Minister of Madagascar Henry Rabary Njaka on February 23 who is in Armenia on an official visit.

The meeting kicked off with a private conversation and was followed with expanded-format talks with the participation of delegations.

Greeting the guest, Edward Nalbandian underlined that the visit of the Foreign Minister of Madagascar takes place in the year that marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, and added that Madagascar, as the country presiding over the Organisation of La Francophonie, will transfer the presidency to Armenia this year during the Yerevan summit of the organization.

Thanking for the invitation, Madagascars FM noted that he is very impressed with the friendly reception and emphasized that Madagascar is interested in strengthening relations with Armenia. Henry Rabary Njaka said that Armenia and Madagascar, as members of the Organisation of La Francophonie, share common values based on humanism, friendship, protection of human rights and mutual respect between peoples.

Stressing that there is mutual readiness for deepening relations between the two states, the Ministers expressed conviction that this visit will give new impetus to the establishment and development of cooperation in various spheres.

Ministers Nalbandian and Rabary Njaka discussed issues referring to the state visit of the President of Madagascar to Armenia planned in May. They shared the opinion that the upcoming visit of the President can give new impetus to the strengthening of relations in different spheres.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the ways to strengthen relations between Armenia and Madagascar. The sides highlighted the activation of political dialogue, deepening of trade and economic relations.

The Armenian FM presented to his counterpart the preparatory works ahead of the the Yerevan summit of the the Organisation of La Francophonie. The sides highlighted the participation of businessmen from Madagascar in the business forum to be held in the sidelines of the summit.

Regional and inbternational issues were also on the agenda of the meeting.

Following the meeting the foreign ministers of Armenia and Madagascar gave a joint press conference.

