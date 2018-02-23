Delegation of Georgia’s ministry of internal affairs visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Georgia’s ministry of internal affairs visited the Armenian Genocide memorial complex. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia, deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia put a wreath at the eternal fire, got acquainted with the materials of the Armenian Genocide Institute-Museum, and planted a fir tree at the Memorial Alley.

The delegation of the ministry of internal affairs of Georgia led by deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia arrived in Armenia on an official visit on February 23, the Armenian Police told Armenpress.

The delegation included deputy minister Levan Kakava, director of the Georgian MIA Central Criminal Police Department Tornike Mushukudia and other officials.

Chief of Police of Armenia, Colonel-General Vladimir Gasparyan and high-ranking police officers welcomed the guests at "Zvartnots" airport.

To welcome the Georgian counterparts the Armenian Police held a solemn ceremony during which the honor guard held a demonstration performance.

Thereafter, Police Chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan had a working meeting with the delegation of the Georgian Internal Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Vladimir Gasparyan highly appreciated the traditional partnership between the police structures of Armenia and Georgia and underlined the tangible results that have already been achieved by the joint efforts of law enforcement officials of the two friendly countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Giorgi Gakharia expressed a conviction that the close cooperation of the police structures in fighting against crime would deepen, being conditioned by the necessity of counteracting the challenges together.

Vladimir Gasparyan reiterated the determination of the leadership of Armenian Police to further strengthen the well-established partnership; the Police Chief highlighted the importance of the direct and daily interaction between the relevant departments of the two law enforcement structures is the best way for that.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed other questions of mutual interest. Vladimir Gasparyan awarded Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia with a medal "For strengthening cooperation”.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan