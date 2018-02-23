House fire kills two toddlers in Artsakh village, two others saved by passerby

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Two 7-months old babies have died in a house fire Thursday morning in Dadivank, a village in Artsakh’s Shahumyan district.

Lt. Colonel Samvel Khachikyan, head of the local emergency situations department, told ARMENPRESS that 4 children were inside the house at the time of the fire. “The family has 8 children. The father is a teacher, and at the time of the fire he was at the school with 4 of his children. The other 4 children, twins and the 3 and 5 year olds, were home alone”, he said.

The Lt. Colonel says the former village official of Dadivank happened to pass by the house at the time of the fire and was able to save two of the children.

The 7 months old twins died from smoke inhalation.

Preliminary versions suggest the fire broke out because of the heater. “It is possible that one of the children tried to power up the heater”, the Lt. Colonel said, adding that they can’t say for sure what caused the fire at this moment.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan