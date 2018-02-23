Armenian herbal teas to be exported to Germany

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Mountain Tea and Antaram, two Armenian herbal tea producers, have signed an export deal with German TeeGschwendner on the sidelines of the BIOFACH 2018 agricultural food expo in Nuremberg, Germany.

Lukas Parobij, an executive of the German tea company, said they found out about the Armenian producers through the organic agriculture project of NABU and ACBA Credit Agricole Bank. “I think the project created very good opportunities and prospects both for Armenian organic tea producers and for us”, he said.

In addition to the exports deal, the agreement also implies staff training.

“This is TeeGschwendner’s first regional project, and I can say that we found what we were looking for in Armenia”, he added.

The German company operates more than 130 specialized stores in 7 countries across 4 continents.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan