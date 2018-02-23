Aliyev raises presidential pension
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on raising the pensions for the country’s presidents.
According to APA, former presidents of Azerbaijan will get 150 manat more in pensions from March 1.
With this order, the presidential pension comprises a total of 1450 manat, around 850 dollars.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
