Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Aliyev raises presidential pension


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on raising the pensions for the country’s presidents.

According to APA, former presidents of Azerbaijan will get 150 manat more in pensions from March 1.

With this order, the presidential pension comprises a total of 1450 manat, around 850 dollars.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration