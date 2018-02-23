PM Karapetyan introduced on Digital Armenia Foundation’s ongoing activities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Digital Armenia Foundation on February 23 where he was introduced on the final version of “Armenia Digital Transformation Agenda 2030” framework document, the government told Armenpress.

Director of the Foundation Eduard Nersisyan said within the framework of the first stage called “digital jump”, programs aimed at large-scale infrastructure development and formation of single digitized environment at all spheres of governance are expected. He presented details on the formation of mutual partnership platform between the public administration systems, creation of single centers providing digital services, digital statistics and expected programs on other directions which will lead to reduction of administrative costs, increase of transparency of services provided and reduction of time, expansion of online services and services operating by “one window” principle.

The PM attached importance to the Foundation’s activities, stating that in line with the long-term programs, initiatives with rapid and visible results are necessary which will contribute to the digitization process.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan