Adoption of two Armenian Genocide bills by Parliament of Netherlands further escalates that country’s relations with Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The adoption of two bills on the Armenian Genocide by the Parliament of the Netherlands on February 22 further escalated that country’s relations with Turkey, reports Armenpress.

After the discussion in the Parliament, Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned the Dutch charge d‘affaires Erik Weststrate on February 17 during which official Ankara said the “politicization of historical events is unacceptable”.

Nevertheless, the Parliament of the Netherlands adopted the two Armenian Genocide bills with absolute majority of votes.

The Turkish foreign ministry, immediately after the adoption of the bills, issued a statement “strictly condemning the adopted bills”. Official Ankara said the bills “are not legally binding”.

The relations between Turkey and the Netherlands escalated in 2017 when the Dutch government banned the Turkish politicians to hold campaigns in the Netherlands ahead of the constitutional referendum in Turkey.

The Turkish leadership was making tough statements addressed to the Netherlands, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly blamed that country on showing Fascism and Nazi behavior.

The complete failure of talks on normalizing the relations was announced on February 5, 2018 when the Netherlands announced officially recalling its ambassador in Turkey. The ambassador left Ankara in March 2017, but the Dutch foreign ministry announced its decision on not sending the ambassador back to Turkey. Moreover, the ministry said it will not accept appointment of new Turkish ambassador to the Netherlands.

