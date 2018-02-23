Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Armenia’s T. Petrosyan leading at Aeroflot Open Int’l Chess Tournament


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosyan is among the leaders of the Aeroflot Open tournament.

Petrosyan defeated India’s Sethuraman in the third round of the Aeroflot Open.

The  other chess players of Armenia, Arman Michaelyan and Shant Sargsyan, lost their games.

After three rounds, Tigran Petrosyan and Victor Bologan are leading the ranking.

The Aeroflot Open international tournament began February 19 in Moscow, Russia.

