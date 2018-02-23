Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Arsenal 1-2 Östersund (4-2 agg): Europa League second leg – Mkhitaryan booked


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal won the first leg against Östersund  3-0 but one of football's great shocks looked possible at half-time during the Thursday second leg after the visitors struck two goals in 70 seconds.

The Gunners eventually lost 1:2 but since the total score including the first leg was 4:2 they qualified for the next round.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national football team who was signed by Arsenal earlier in January, was in the starting lineup and played the whole match.

The Armenian international was booked for a late challenge on Chambers in the 88th minute.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




