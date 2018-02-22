Armenian parliament to discuss draft statement on “condemnation of Azerbaijani crimes”  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia will discuss the draft statement on the “condemnation of the Azerbaijani crimes committed against Armenians” during the upcoming sitting, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Armen Ashotyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the theme “Sumgayit massacres – xenophobia as Azerbaijan’s state policy”.

“I will be thankful for all the suggestions that will be submitted for the discussion of the Committee”, Ashotyan said, asking not to provide historical references or any emotional content.

Ashotyan also informed that the text of the statement is almost ready. “If there are proposals over the text of the statement I have to ask to submit them as soon as possible, until the end of the day since tomorrow we are going to discuss the draft statement at the session of the Committee”, Ashotyan concluded.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan