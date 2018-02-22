Ruling coalition nominates 5 members of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary factions of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) have nominated the 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia to be elected by the National Assembly of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the candidates are

Gagik Harutyunyan Gevorg Danielyan Liparit Melikjanyan Hayk Hovhannisyan Sergey Meghryan

