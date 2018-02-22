Parliament holds moment of silence in honor of Sumgait pogrom victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A moment of silence was held in the Armenian parliament during hearings on the Sumgait pogroms.

Larisa Alaverdyan, president of the Against Legal Arbitrariness NGO, offered to pay tribute to the victims of the event during the parliamentary hearings titled Sumgait Pogroms: Armenophobia as Azerbaijan’s state policy.

Alaverdyan stressed that survivors of the Sumgait pogroms are among the participants of the discussion. “I bow before all of you”, she said.

