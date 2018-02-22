Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Parliament holds moment of silence in honor of Sumgait pogrom victims


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A moment of silence was held in the Armenian parliament during hearings on the Sumgait pogroms.

Larisa Alaverdyan, president of the Against Legal Arbitrariness NGO, offered to pay tribute to the victims of the event during the parliamentary hearings titled Sumgait Pogroms: Armenophobia as Azerbaijan’s state policy.

Alaverdyan stressed that survivors of the Sumgait pogroms are among the participants of the discussion. “I bow before all of you”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"

Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration