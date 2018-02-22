Armenia PM prioritizes simplifying tax administration for duly businesses

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 2017 state budget revenues grew by nearly 125 billion drams in Armenia against 2016, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting. At the same time, the PM noted that despite the figures, there are still problems relating to reduction of the shadow economy risks, tax evasion or artificial reduction as result of unspecified legislation.

“In this regard the state revenue committee recently held meetings with more than 500 taxpayers of 18 sectors, and research has been done. The solutions of the identified problems, including relating to tax shadow, are under the jurisdiction of a number of other executive bodies”, PM Karapetyan said.

The PM tasked the president of the state revenue committee to submit proposals on solutions of the problems within 7 days to ministers.

The chief of staff of the government was tasked to submit a draft decision on creating an inter-agency task force. The task force will submit proposals on mitigating administration towards duly taxpayers, specifying the usage of privileges, reducing risks of tax shadow etc.

“All solutions which the task force will submit must have the facilitation for law-abiding taxpayers as priority”, the PM said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan