Parliamentary hearings on Sumgait pogroms kick off – LIVE


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament launched hearings on the topic ‘Sumgait Pogroms: Armenophobia as a State Policy of Azerbaijan’ on February 22, reports Armenpress.

The hearings were organized by the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

Chairman of the standing committee Armen Ashotyan thanked the hearing participants for accepting the invitation. He said young students, who are on internship at the Parliament, also expressed a wish to attend the hearings.  

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




