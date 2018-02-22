US First Lady Melania Trump’s parents await citizenship - WP

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The parents of First Lady of the United States Melania Trump have permanent residency permits in the country and will soon obtain citizenship, The Washington Post reported citing New York-based attorney Michael Wilds, who represents the interests of Melania Trump and her parents.

Wilds didn’t specify when the parents of the First Lady arrived to the US from Slovenia and how they obtained green cards.

“I can confirm that Mrs. Trump’s parents are both lawfully admitted to the United States as permanent residents,” he said. “The family, as they are not part of the administration, has asked that their privacy be respected, so I will not comment further on this matter.”

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan