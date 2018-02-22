Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Trump’s solution for school shootings: Arm the teachers


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has suggested arming school teachers for self defense, The Hill reported.

The US President made the suggestions during a meeting with students who survived the latest school shooting which claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms," he president said, "they could very well end the attack very quickly."

He added that he means concealed carriage, and teachers will undergo special training.

Trump also vowed heightened background checks for gun permits.

"We'll be very strong on background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health of somebody”, he said.

