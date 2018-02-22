40 Turkish soldiers, Free Syrian Army troops killed by Kurdish forces in Afrin, report says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Kurdish forces have resisted the offensive of the Free Syrian Army, which includes Turkish troops, in northern Afrin, according to Firat.

According to the news agency, the Kurdish self defense forces have destroyed two tanks and one armored infantry vehicle in the Sherran district. At least 20 Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army troops were killed. Firat reported about an additional 20 casualties of the Turkish military in nearby areas. The Kurdish forces have lost 14 fighters in the last 48 hours.

Turkey continues heavy artillery and air force strikes at Jandaris, where the Kurdish forces are located.

Kurds reported civilian deaths and injuries in the city.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan