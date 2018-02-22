UN Security Council to hold session on situation in Eastern Ghouta

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold a session on the situation in the Syrian suburb of Eastern Ghouta on the edge of Damascus on February 22, as 12:00 (21:00 Yerevan time), the UN Permanent Representative to Kuwait said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The UN will hold an open-door session dedicated to the situation in the Eastern Ghouta at 12:00. The representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will present a report”, the Kuwaiti mission said.

In addition, the Security Council may hold a voting on the resolution proposed by Sweden and Kuwait to establish a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire across Syria. According to their proposal,48 hours after the establishment of ceasefire the UN should deliver humanitarian cargos for the civilians.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan