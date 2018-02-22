LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 February:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.36% to $2176.00, copper price down by 0.33% to $7049.00, lead price down by 0.23% to $2564.00, nickel price down by 0.29% to $13635.00, tin price up by 0.82% to $21550.00, zinc price down by 0.90% to $3530.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
