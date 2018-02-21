Lebanese President visits Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun who is on an official visit in Armenia, visited Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin. Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin ll met the high level guest was. “We are convinced your visit will be a new impetus for the relations between our countries and expansion of cooperation”, ARMENPRESS reports the Catholicos saying. He assessed Armenian-Lebanese relations as friendly and fraternal. Karekin ll documented with satisfaction that the Armenian community in Lebanon has a great role in the relations between the two states based on mutual trust.

“There is one God, Christ and this unites the churches. I wish prosperity to the Armenian Apostolic Church”, the Christian President of Lebanon said.

Speaking to the reporters, Michel Aoun expressed conviction that his visit will further deepen bilateral relations. “Today I am accompanied also by Lebanese-Armenians, who are members of the legislative and executive bodies”, he said.

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun arrived in Armenia on February 21 on an official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.

Aoun’s delegation includes Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan, Tourism Minister Avedis Kedanian, State Minister for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueini and MP Hagob Pakradouni.

During the visit President Aoun will have meetings with the Armenian President, the Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament.

After holding talks at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, President Sargsyan and President Aoun will hold a joint press conference.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan