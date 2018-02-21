President of Lebanon pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernkaberd

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernkaberd memorial complex. ARMENPRESS correspondent informs the Lebanese President was accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan and Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

Putting a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, Michel Aoun laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the innocent victims with a minute of silence.

Afterwards, the President of Lebanon toured in Armenian-Genocide Institute-Museum, made a note in the commemorative book of the museum and planted a silver fir tree at the Memorial Alley.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan