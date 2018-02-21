Nalbandian, Mogherini sign document on implementation of priorities of Armenia-EU partnership

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian who is in Brussels on a working visit met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on February 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, greeting the Armenian FM, the High Representative of the EU thanked Armenia for its positive involvement in the Brussels summit of the Eastern Partnership.

Edward Nalbandian and Federica Mogherini expressed satisfaction with the regular high-level Armenia-EU interactions.

The interlocutors touched upon the implementation of a number of provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement following its ratification by the Armenian side. Minister Nalbandian and High Representative Federica Mogherini exchanged ideas on pressing regional and international issues. Minister Nalbandian presented to Federica Mogherini the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at an exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At the end of the meeting Edward Nalbandian and Federica Mogherini, as the co-chairs of Armenia-EU cooperation council, signed a document on the implementation of the priorities of Armenia-EU partnership.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan