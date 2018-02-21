Armenia, Israel agree to expand cooperation at int’l conference of parliamentary directors- general and secretaries-general

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. During an International conference of parliamentary directors-general and secretaries-general in the Israeli parliament (Knesset), Armenian parliament chief of staff, secretary general Ara Saghatelyan held an individual meeting with Knesset Director-General Albert Sacharovich. The meeting was also attended by directors of several departments of the Israeli parliament, including the director of the research and information center and the press secretary.

The sides discussed issues relating to the necessity of development of cooperation and exchange of experience between the staffs of the Armenia and Israeli parliaments.

Albert Sacharovich expressed readiness of major exchange of experience in all levels.

The sides discussed the Israeli experience of rendering expert services and provision of information, as well as organizing parliamentary supervision.

An agreement was reached on direct cooperation between staff departments and organizing mutual visits of experts.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan