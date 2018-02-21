President of Artsakh holds meeting with Vice President of American University of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on February 21 received Vice President of the American University of Armenia Ashot Ghazaryan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the implementation of different programs in Artsakh were discussed. A specific attention was paid to the mutual cooperation between the AUA and Artsakh’s state universities.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that the cooperation with the AUA is at a high level and attached importance to the maintenance of this positive dynamics in the future.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalya and urban development minister Karen Shahramanyan.

