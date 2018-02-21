Political analyst highlights consensus around presidential nominee Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Political analyst Alexander Markarov says he believes there is a wide consensus around the nomination of Armen Sarkissian by the ruling party for the upcoming presidential elections.

“Prior to taking the HHK offer, Armen Sarkissian had a range of meetings to understand the situation in the political and public arena. In a parliamentary administration system the president should form a rather wide consensus in the political arena, which Armen Sarkissian tried to achieve by having meetings with different political parties”, Markarov said.

The analyst highlighted the fact that Sarkissian is also trying to ensure consensus among the society also.

According to Markarov, the Armenia-Diaspora and Armenia-Artsakh ties will be able to be strengthened due to the president’s activities.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan