Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives new Ambassador of Brazil

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on February 21 received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Armenia Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated the Ambassador on starting a diplomatic mission in Armenia and wished him success.

Ara Babloyan said despite the distance Armenia and Brazil are united by warm friendly relations and the Brazil-Armenian community.

The Parliament Speaker touched upon the activity of the Armenian community of Brazil, describing them as honest and decent citizens of Brazil.

He stated that the relations between Armenia and Brazil are developing and expanding every year by opening horizons for new cooperation spheres.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to the high-level visits made over these years and the agreements reached as a result of these visits.

The Speaker also touched upon the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups and the intensification of cooperation expressing hope that as an experienced diplomat Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos will contribute to deepening the bilateral ties and the mutual beneficial partnership.

The officials also discussed regional issues attaching importance to steps directed for peace and stability.

The Brazilian Ambassador thanked the Speaker for the reception and introduced the upcoming steps, the initiatives aimed at expanding the bilateral ties and cooperation.

The Ambassador noted that the agreements reached during the meeting of the leaders of the two countries, in particular, the contracts signed, will be implemented after being ratified by Brazil’s Senate. According to the Ambassador, the ratification will allow to implement new programs in the field of agriculture, open the Brazilian market for the Armenian producer, increase the trade turnover volumes.

The Ambassador said he supports a practical diplomacy and added that he has many programs to implement in connection with Armenia.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed readiness to closely cooperate with the Armenian Parliament and contribute to boosting the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan