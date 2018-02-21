Yandex ranked most valuable Russian internet company – Forbes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Yandex, worth 12,38 billion dollars, has topped the list of most valuable Russian internet companies according to Forbes.

Yandex is folloed by Mail.ru Group, which has 41% of the food delivery market. It is worth 6,86 billion dollars.

The top 5 list includes also Avito, Wildberries and Lamoda.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan