Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Yandex ranked most valuable Russian internet company – Forbes


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Yandex, worth 12,38 billion dollars, has topped the list of most valuable Russian internet companies according to Forbes.

Yandex is folloed by Mail.ru Group, which has 41% of the food delivery market. It is worth 6,86 billion dollars.

The top 5 list includes also Avito, Wildberries and Lamoda.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration