Two new bills on Armenian Genocide to be discussed in Parliament of Netherlands on February 22

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The bills on the Armenian Genocide will be discussed in the Parliament of the Netherlands on February 22, at 11:00 local time, Masis Abrahamyan – chairman of the Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands, told ARMENPRESS.

The author of the bills is Joël Voordewind from the Christian Union party of the Netherlands.

“Tomorrow the Dutch-Armenians will also be present at the hall as listeners. A Q&A session will be held with the foreign minister of the Netherlands. But as there is a coalition agreement, there is no doubt that the proposals of Joël Voordewind, who put the bills into circulation, will be passed”, he said.

Joël Voordewind put into circulation two new bills on the Armenian Genocide. The first one is the confirmation of the 2004 decision on recognizing the Armenian Genocide, and the second one will impose a visit every year to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24 at the ministerial level.

Let us remind that the discussion was scheduled on February 15, but was postponed.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan