Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Aghasi Darbinyan appointed Chairman of Administrative Court


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 21 signed a decree on appointing Ruben Vardazaryan Chairman of the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Aghasi Darbinyan has been appointed Chairman of the Administrative Court.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




