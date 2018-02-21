Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Goran Bregović to perform live in Yerevan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Acclaimed Bosnian musician Goran Bregović will perform live in Yerevan on April 16.

The event is sponsored by the ministry of culture of Armenia.

Bregović, who has composed for such varied artists as Iggy Pop and Cesária Évora, will perform April 16 in the Armenian capital’s Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

Among his better known scores are three of Emir Kusturica's films (Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground).

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration