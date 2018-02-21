Goran Bregović to perform live in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Acclaimed Bosnian musician Goran Bregović will perform live in Yerevan on April 16.

The event is sponsored by the ministry of culture of Armenia.

Bregović, who has composed for such varied artists as Iggy Pop and Cesária Évora, will perform April 16 in the Armenian capital’s Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

Among his better known scores are three of Emir Kusturica's films (Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground).

